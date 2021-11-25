Jet2 exec chair sells £22m in shares

Jet2 executive chair Philip Meeson sells £22m in shares under his own name and another £5m from a trust bearing his name

Company reported higher half-year operating loss as services came back over summer, but customers remained wary of travelling again due to changing government restrictions

As travel slowly returns, airline share prices have bounced around, with optimism and Covid-19 case rates swapping focus each week. The most recent dip came as Germany, the Netherlands and Austria raised the alarm over rising Covid cases, with lockdowns of varying degrees put in place in each of those countries.