/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Results 

On The Beach does what it can

On The Beach does what it can

By Julian Hofmann

  • Omicron makes forecasting impossible for OTB
  • Cash position is currently stable

Travel specialist On the Beach (OTB) faces the near certainty that whatever action management takes, its medium-term future hangs on the uncertain whim and lethality of a microbial virus. The imposition, post the year-end, of more restrictions has affected sentiment towards travel firms just as a potential recovery, of sorts, looked feasible. Against that context, the results themselves were always going to be somewhere on the scale of awful in investors' eyes, but there are signs that a stable balance sheet and positive cash flows have bought the company some breathing space in the short term.

In this case, time has literally been bought, with a placing in July that raised £26m, combined with access to a revolving credit facility of £75m that not been drawn since May last year. That fundraising, along with a slightly better summer season, helped to reverse the company’s negative working capital position compared with last year.

However, it is clear from the accounts that OTB will still be dealing with a long tail of issues once something approaching travel normality returns. For example, management had to make £3.3m of provisions for airline debtors, alone; airlines that have cancelled flights but not yet refunded OTB for the cost of the disruption.

Investors will really have to guess OTB’s prospects when the summer holiday booking season gets under way in January. The best guess is that this will be delayed as people assess the options. Predictably, analyst forecasts cover a broad spread and house broker Numis currently forecasts EPS for 2022 of 7p, rising to 20p in 2023, giving a forward price/earnings ratio of 32, falling to 11. Wait for clearer skies. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 359p, 15 Jun 2021

ON THE BEACH (OTB)   
ORD PRICE:226pMARKET VALUE:£374m
TOUCH:225-228p12-MONTH HIGH:517pLOW: 198p
DIVIDEND YIELD:nilPE RATIO:na
NET ASSET VALUE:91p*NET CASH:

£51m

Year to 30 SepTurnover (£m)Pre-tax profit (£m)Earnings per share (p)Dividend per share (p)
201783.621.113.82.8
201810426.116.53.3
201914019.311.93.3
202033.7-46.3-27.6nil
202121.2-36.7-19.0nil
% change-37---
Ex-div:na   
Payment:na   
*Includes intangible assets of £74.1m, or 45p a share 

More on Results

  1. DWF cost-cutting boosts margins

  2. Mercia takes the fair value gains

  3. Risks rising for United Utilities

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Clipper delivers further growth

  2. OPINION 

    The pandemic in context

  3. Managing Your Money 

    How to maximise retirement choices

  4. Managing Your Money 

    How to prepare for a CGT raid

  5. Investment Ideas 

    Ideas Farm: Anti-silly

More on Results

Results 

DWF cost-cutting boosts margins

Margins are up but the legal services company needs its technology-driven services to grow faster

DWF cost-cutting boosts margins

Results 

Mercia takes the fair value gains

Mercia takes the fair value gains

Results 

Risks rising for United Utilities

Risks rising for United Utilities

Results 

Biffa brings back dividend, but new pressures arrive

Biffa brings back dividend, but new pressures arrive

Results 

Supply chain strife puts brake on Castings’ growth

Supply chain strife puts brake on Castings’ growth

More from News

COMPANIES 

Victorian Plumbing’s valuation goes down the pan

Underwhelming results and tepid outlook lead to 40 per cent share price decline

Victorian Plumbing’s valuation goes down the pan

OPINION 

Lands of hope and opportunities

Lands of hope and opportunities

COMPANIES 

Coca-Cola still has a winning recipe

Coca-Cola still has a winning recipe

COMPANIES 

S&P: high margins and an even higher moat

S&P: high margins and an even higher moat

COMPANIES 

ADP injects life into human resources

ADP injects life into human resources

Related topics