Sir Martin Sorrell ups stake in S4 Capital

Digital marketing agencies have been some of the big winners during the pandemic. Customers were forced to spend even more time online and companies went to the digital experts to find out how best to access them. Sir Martin Sorrell’s agency, S4 Capital (SFOR), saw its share price rise 69 per cent in the first nine months of 2021 – leaving it trading on a PE multiple more akin to a US start-up than a UK advertising agency.

However, the second half of the year was a little rockier. The market had become used to S4 posting results ahead of analyst guidance, so despite a 56 per cent like-for-like increase in revenue in the third quarter of last year due to the addition of six “whopper” clients, its value has fallen by around a third over the past four months. This could, at least in part, be due to weaker operating margins as the company chooses to focus on growth and increasing headcount.

Broker Peel Hunt argued that S4’s recent “de-rating is overdone”, though, with its shares now trading at 28 times forward earnings. Its assessment followed the news on 12 January that S4 Capital’s Media Monks arm is merging with US data consultancy business 4 Mile Analytics. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.