Exceptional charges result in overall loss Revenue approaches pre-pandemic levels

Nichols (NICL) is on the road to recovery after being scarred by the pandemic, but the company plunged to a loss for the year as it put through £40mn of exceptional charges. This obscured an otherwise positive set of results for the Vimto soft drink producer, as revenue jumped by more than a fifth and the gross margin rose by 3.4 percentage points to 45.2 per cent.