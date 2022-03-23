/
economics

Little relief from Sunak

The chancellor used this week's spring statement to only partially relieve the squeeze on households' incomes.
March 23, 2022

Chancellor Rishi Sunak used his spring statement to only partially offset the squeeze on real incomes.

He announced an £8.4bn net fiscal giveaway, as cuts in fuel duty, support with energy bills and an increase in the income level at which people start paying national insurance offset increased student loan repayments.

However, April’s increase in the energy price cap will cost households over £15bn. And the rise in National Insurance contributions (NICs) will cost them a further £16.5bn, which, says Kemar Whyte, an economist at the NIESR, “will place significant pressures on households at a time of high inflation”.

