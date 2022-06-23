/
Insolvency firms cash in on demand

Chief executive and chief operating officer cash in
June 23, 2022

The unwinding of pandemic-related support schemes comes at a tricky time for UK plc, with newly published Insolvency Service figures showing a 79 per cent year-on-year increase in company insolvencies in May, the 13th successive month in which insolvency rates ticked up.

Little wonder that listed insolvency practitioners have outperformed. Shares in Begbies Traynor (BEG) and FRP Advisory (FRP) are up 10 per cent in the year to date. The latter floated in March 2020 just as markets were reacting to the threat of Covid-19, although fiscal stimulus measures meant investors’ worst fears never materialised. 

FRP sold £80mn of shares through its IPO, with selling shareholders (the firm’s partners) pocketing £60mn and the company raising £20mn in new money to fund acquisitions. It has since done five deals, increasing headcount and strengthening a corporate finance arm that should help to make earnings less cyclical.

The shares were first listed at 80p and briefly doubled to 161p last month. The company announced a placing on 15 June at 140p a share – a 9 per cent discount to the previous day’s close – through which existing shareholders sold a further £39mn stake and a further £7.5mn of new shares were issued. 

Chief executive Geoff Rowley cashed in £2.6mn and chief operating officer Jeremy French £2.1mn. Rowley said the placing allowed the firm “to introduce new institutional shareholders” to the register, as well as strengthen its balance sheet to potentially fund more deals.

 

Buys    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Alphawave IPSehat Sutardja *10-16 Jun 221472,331,875
AsosJørgen Lindemann (ch-d)16 Jun 22854490,277
AsosPatrick Kennedy16 Jun 22810242,895
AvevaCaspar Herzberg (PDMR)10-13 Jun 222,40696,220
Cloudbreak DiscoverySamuel Hardy (ch/ce) *15 Jun 22375,000
EnQuestAmjad Bseisu (ce) *09-1 Jun 2228448,224
First TinThomas Buenger (ce)10 Jun 2219 †93,969 †
HalmaTony Rice16 Jun 221,92258,847
Johnson MattheyDr Jane Griffiths10 Jun 222,05151,269
JTCIain Johns (PDMR)14 Jun 2263378,620
Literacy CapitalChristopher Sellers10-14 Jun 22401200,500
LondonMetric PropertyAlistair Elliot16 Jun 22236118,000
M&GKathryn McLeland (cfo)17 Jun 22198248,748
Marston'sNick Varney *7-10 Jun 225783,931
NeometalsChristopher Reed (ce)14 Jun 22 57 †57,277 †
NextMichael Roney (ch) *16 Jun 225,710171,299
Ocean WilsonsAndrey Berzins13 Jun 2296477,125
Peel HuntSteven Fine (ce)17 Jun 22112112,000
Peel HuntSunil Dhal (cfo / coo)17 Jun 22112112,000
QuilterGlyn Barker10 Jun 2211299,254
SSP GroupPatrick Coveney (ce)14 Jun 22229114,255
WorkspaceStephen Hubbard (ch)13 Jun 22649115,911
WorkspaceNick Mackenzie13 Jun 22636

78,864

 

Sells    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
FRP AdvisoryGeoff Rowley (ce) **15 Jun 221402,647,306
FRP AdvisoryJeremy French (coo) **15 Jun 221402,117,844
Hargreaves Services Roger McDowell (ch)10 Jun 22568113,600
InvestecMarc Khan *17 Jun 22450337,245
Jubilee MetalsDr Mathews Phosa09 Jun 2215225,000
Kosmos EnergyRoy A. Franklin13 Jun 22585 †121,310 †
SercoMark Irwin (PDMR)10 Jun 22183337,122
Strategic Equity CapitalRichard Hills (ch)15 Jun 2229294,899
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** placing / open offer  † Converted from € / $ / A$

