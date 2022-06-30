Dash for gas brings Energean boss cash

Energean’s (ENOG) shares are up by almost 50 per cent over the past 12 months, boosted by market forces that have benefited gas production companies and a stream of positive announcements. In recent months, there has been news of a gas discovery off the coast of Israel by the company’s Athena exploration well, the signing of another gas sales and purchase agreement, and the extension of its growth drilling programme.

The company’s main attraction is its flagship Karish project, which has locked in contractual sales and looks set to transform the scope of the business. The project’s floating production, storage and offloading vessel has arrived in Israel after pandemic-related delays, with first gas expected in the third quarter of this year after three to four months of commissioning. Energean forecasts total production of 60,000-70,000 boepd (barrels of oil equivalent per day) for the 2022 financial year, up from 41,000 boepd in FY2021, and is aiming to hit 200,000 boepd in the medium term.

In the latest trading update, for the first quarter to 31 March, revenue was up by 80 per cent to $171mn (£139mn) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses hit $90mn, up 172 per cent. Total production came in at 36,000 boepd for the four months to 30 April, within expectations.