Tristel CEO sells £1mn shares to buy property

Tristel chief executive sells shares but still has faith in the company's prospects
July 28, 2022

Logic would suggest that the makers of disinfectant products were able to benefit from the Covid-19 pandemic in a way that other businesses could not. This, however, was not entirely the case for Cambridgeshire-based Tristel (TSTL), which makes products for sanitising medical instruments.

While sales of surface disinfectants went up, sales of medical device decontamination solutions dropped. Tristel’s fortunes started picking up this year, though, and it announced earlier this month that it expects its annual profit and revenue figures to meet expectations. It plans to offer shareholders a special dividend of 3p per share. It also expects to declare a final dividend of 3.93p – in line with last year’s payout – when it announces full-year results in October.

Tristel’s business has gained from the well-documented backlog of medical procedures that clinicians around the world are working to address.

“Hospitals worldwide are gradually returning to normal levels of service, which for Tristel means an increasing number of diagnostic procedures, each requiring a disinfection event,” the company’s chief executive, Paul Swinney, said. “During the year 15.7mn disinfection events took place with a Tristel medical device disinfectant, which is 31 per cent higher than in the year ended 30 June 2019.”

It was also revealed last week that Swinney sold almost £1mn worth of shares to fund a property purchase. He sold 300,000 shares at 333p, leaving him with 412,350 shares, or a stake of about 0.9 per cent. Swinney is the co-founder and an original shareholder of Tristel and has been its chief executive since its flotation on the Alternative Investment Market (Aim) in 2005.

The shares closed around 5 per cent lower on the day of the announcement,at 338p.

When contacted by the IC, a spokesperson confirmed the share sale was to fund a property purchase and was “in no way a reflection of the expected future performance of the business”.

 

Buys    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Alphawave IP Sehat Sutardja *18 Jul 22122819,838
AngleAndrew Newland (ce) **19 Jul 2280100,000
AngleIan Griffiths (cfo) **19 Jul 228030,000
AudioboomMichael Tobin (ch)18-19 Jul 2275423,495
Cake BoxMartin Blair *21 Jul 2219438,700
Cambridge CognitionMatthew Stork (ceo)21 Jul 2211325,934
Cambridge CognitionStephen Symonds (cfo)21 Jul 2211325,934
DP EurasiaShyam Bhartia/Hari Bhartia *15 Jul 2258612,144
EnQuestAmjad Bseisu (ce) *14-21 Jul 22231,152,645
Fever-Tree DrinksJeff Popkin15 Jul 22882 †134,090 †
Fever-Tree DrinksKevin Havelock15-18 Jul 22890274,262
FintelMatt Timmins (joint ce)15 Jul 2219034,090
Land Securities Mark Allan (ce)18 Jul 2267899,515
LXI ReitHugh Seaborn20 Jul 2214929,849
MoonpigDavid Keens15 Jul 22188118,068
Pineapple Power CorporationAndrew Holland **15 Jul 22330,000
Pineapple Power CorporationClive de Larrabeiti (PDMR) **15 Jul 22330,000
Royal MailMark Amsden (PDMR) *21 Jul 2229299,997
Starwood European Real Estate FinanceCharlotte Denton20 Jul 229040,000
SupremeSandy Chadha18 Jul 2298243,750
The Restaurant GroupAndy Hornby (ce)15 Jul 2242158,971
The Restaurant GroupKirk Davis (cfo)15 Jul 224349,739
TheWorks.co.ukCarolyn Bradley (ch)21 Jul 224029,790
TitonPaul Hooper22 Jul 228028,398
Tritax EuroboxSarah Whitney19 Jul 228928,710
Wizz AirYvonne Moynihan (PDMR) *20 Jul 221,89962,667

 

Sells

    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Predator Oil & GasPaul Griffiths (ch) *19 Jul 229160,713
TristelPaul Swinney (ce)22 Jul 22333999,000
Woodside EnergyFiona Hick (PDMR) *15 Jul 221,814 †181,880 †
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. **Placing/open offer †Converted from $/AUS$

