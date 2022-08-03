Ferrexpo – life on the frontline

Strong fundamentals for pellet premium

Freight rates increased by 20 per cent

Ferrexpo (FXPO), a Ukraine-focused miner and producer of high-grade iron ore pellets, saw half-year revenues drop by around a third year on year as pellet production declined by 14 per cent. Sales volumes also pulled back appreciably as the miner was forced to make do with European customers due to Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

If that wasn’t bad enough, profitability has been severely constrained by soaring prices for energy and logistics, while pellet prices fell by 22 per cent. Freight rates increased by 20 per cent per tonne and fuel prices remain at elevated levels. All this meant that cash profits declined by 44 per cent to $486mn (£402mn), while net operating cash was down by 65 per cent to $233mn. However, the company closed out the period with a still healthy cash buffer of $172mn.