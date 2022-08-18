Investec boss reduces holding

Investors will be keenly assessing the prospects for South African investment manager Investec (INVP) after chief executive Fani Titi sold 249,000 shares, at an average price of 456p, netting approximately £1.14mn in the wake of the company’s annual general meeting.

The sale occurred following a recent recovery in the company’s share price. So far this year, Investec’s share price has risen by 18 per cent, bucking the trend for most of its asset manager peers, and giving an average price/earnings ratio of 8.8.

The puzzle is what lies behind what is clearly a significant level of outperformance. There is a sense that the market is prepared to reward Investec for its willingness to diversify. The company has been an active acquirer this year, having recently bought Edinburgh-based financial planner Murray Asset Management, adding further specialist wealth management capacity to Investec’s traditional expertise in banking. In doing so, Investec is following the trend in a sector where fragmented wealth specialists are gradually consolidating under the control of either banks or larger asset managers.

Investec is clearly prepared to pay to diversify its investment and corporate banking lines. Smaller wealth managers often come with high degrees of specialism in fee-rich areas such as retirement planning and life assurance, and often have good, established relationships with distributors and high-net-worth clients.

Investec will issue a pre-close briefing on23 September, with the interim results expected on 17 November.