Investec boss reduces holding

Chief executive sells as Investec bucks peers
August 18, 2022

Investors will be keenly assessing the prospects for South African investment manager Investec (INVP) after chief executive Fani Titi sold 249,000 shares, at an average price of 456p, netting approximately £1.14mn in the wake of the company’s annual general meeting.

The sale occurred following a recent recovery in the company’s share price. So far this year, Investec’s share price has risen by 18 per cent, bucking the trend for most of its asset manager peers, and giving an average price/earnings ratio of 8.8.

The puzzle is what lies behind what is clearly a significant level of outperformance. There is a sense that the market is prepared to reward Investec for its willingness to diversify. The company has been an active acquirer this year, having recently bought Edinburgh-based financial planner Murray Asset Management, adding further specialist wealth management capacity to Investec’s traditional expertise in banking. In doing so, Investec is following the trend in a sector where fragmented wealth specialists are gradually consolidating under the control of either banks or larger asset managers.

Investec is clearly prepared to pay to diversify its investment and corporate banking lines. Smaller wealth managers often come with high degrees of specialism in fee-rich areas such as retirement planning and life assurance, and often have good, established relationships with distributors and high-net-worth clients.

Investec will issue a pre-close briefing on23 September, with the interim results expected on 17 November.

 

Buys     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
3iDavid Hutchison (ch)08 Aug 221,24372,943n/d
AdmiralAnnette Court (ch)11 Aug 222,24426,502n/d
AfentraGavin Wilson10 Aug 222573,5001.35%
AfentraPaul McDade (ce)10 Aug 2224199,5501.40%
AssetCoAlex Hoctor-Duncan (ce) *11 Aug 2274349,9994.70%
Best of the BestBen Hughes (PDMR)10 Aug 2246023,8270.48%
Derwent LondonSanjeev Sharma11 Aug 222,69834,017n/d
Diversified EnergyDavid Johnson (ch)08 Aug 2212625,1400.05%
DunelmVijay Talwar04 Aug 2285082,1560.00%
Everyman MediaMichael Rosehill *08-10 Aug 22107380,65019.60%
GSKDr Hal Barron08 Aug 223,338 †42,653 †n/d
ImmuPharmaTim McCarthy (ch) **10 Aug 22560,0000.46%
ImmuPharmaTim Franklin (coo) **10 Aug 22520,0000.16%
ImmuPharmaLisa Baderoon **10 Aug 22520,0000.18%
Integrated DiagnosticDr Hend El Sherbini04-10 Aug 2275 †2,141,608 †n/d
JD Sports FashionAndrew Higginson (ch)08-09 Aug 22136396,5760.01%
Legal & GeneralTushar Morzaria09 Aug 2226853,690n/d
NatWestIan Cormack08 Aug 2225476,170n/d
ProCookDaniel O'Neill (ce)11 Aug 2243212,50035.50%
PurplebricksHelena Marston (ce)05 Aug 2216100,1040.21%
Rolls-RoyceAnita Frew (ce)05 Aug 228341,300n/d
S4 CapitalMary Basterfield (cfo)05 Aug 2213326,6800.00%
Springfield PropertiesMichelle Motion (cfo) *11 Aug 2213433,5000.10%
StafflineAlbert Ellis (ce)09 Aug 224020,0000.28%
StafflineMartina McKenzie (PDMR)10 Aug 224188,6570.29%
TheWorks.co.uk Harry Morley *10 Aug 223626,925n/d
UnboundNeil Johnson (ch) **11 Aug 221550,0000.94%
UnboundIan Watson (ce) **11 Aug 221549,2443.95%
UnboundDaniel Lampard (cfo) **11 Aug 221537,1690.46%
UnboundGavin Manson **11 Aug 221562,5001.49%
UnboundPaul Goodson **11 Aug 221562,5000.29%
Virgin MoneyClifford Abrahams (cfo)05 Aug 2215446,266n/d
Wizz AirYvonne Moynihan (PDMR)05 Aug 222,29163,209n/d

 

Sells

     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
InvestecFani Titi (ce)08 Aug 224561,136,173n/d
InvestecMark Currie (PDMR)11 Aug 22451 †23,948 †n/d
NatWestBruce Flectcher (PDMR)08 Aug 22254142,072n/d
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** placing / open offer † Converted from  $ / ZAR 

