Housing downturn hits Bellway's sales

IC TIP: Hold

What a difference six months make. In March, when Bellway (BWY) posted its interim results covering the six months to 31 January, the housebuilder waved aside interest rate rises as “modest” and insisted that its “mid-market product remains affordable in a historical context”. Jump forward to its results for the year to 31 July and the rhetoric around rising interest rates has changed – described now as a “near-term headwind”.