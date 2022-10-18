/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
property

Housing downturn hits Bellway's sales

The housebuilder has been riding a wave of low interest rates and high house prices, but all of that has changed
Housing downturn hits Bellway's sales
October 18, 2022
  • House prices could fall 15 per cent
  • Company pays £344mn cladding bill
IC TIP: Hold

What a difference six months make. In March, when Bellway (BWY) posted its interim results covering the six months to 31 January, the housebuilder waved aside interest rate rises as “modest” and insisted that its “mid-market product remains affordable in a historical context”. Jump forward to its results for the year to 31 July and the rhetoric around rising interest rates has changed – described now as a “near-term headwind”.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data