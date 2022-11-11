/
Angus Energy NED sells £1.7mn stake

Angus’s largest shareholder has sold 76.5mn shares
November 11, 2022

Those interested in the day-to-day operations of the oil and gas industry could do worse than follow Angus Energy’s (ANGS) social media accounts.

The Aim-traded company has embraced transparency, broadcasting each stage in drilling at its Lincolnshire gas project, Saltfleetby. Recent updates (with accompanying footage) include “running the whipstock into the well on five-inch heavyweight drill pipe using the pipe spinner and ‘iron roughneck’”. Of course, this will send most straight to Google, but it does emphasise how keen the company is to share its progress (a whipstock is used to drill at an angle, while an iron roughneck is used to separate parts of the drill pipe).

Outside this eager attitude, the company has a fairly standard approach: drill, test, hopefully reach commercial production. Saltfleetby hit first gas earlier this year, but the company has yet to announce sales or profit numbers.

Director Paul Forrest, the company’s largest shareholder with a 16 per cent stake following a deal to bring Saltfleetby into full Angus ownership, has used warrants received in that deal to cover “a number of cash commitments”, selling 76.5mn shares at 2.2p, for £1.7mn.

The trajectory of Angus’s share price is par for the course among Aim extractives companies – its shares spiked as investors became excited by its prospects in 2017/2018, hitting a market capitalisation of over £80mn. Project delays, disappointments and a weak market then meant its valuation dwindled in subsequent years.

But Angus is now trading at a market cap of over £50mn again – a turnaround from earlier in the year, when it put itself up for sale.

The difference has been made by the Saltfleetby deal and the production progress made there. Although the Lincolnshire site is its key operation, it retains other onshore UK assets – its Brockham field near Dorking is producing 50 barrels of oil per day (bopd), with a plan to increase this to 150bopd in early 2023.

Buys    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
AIB GroupColin Hunt (ce) *01 Nov 22255 †25,542 †
Airtel AfricaJohn Danilovich27 Oct 2211399,698
Allied MindsBruce Failing (ch)20-27 Oct 229 †34,882 †
Aston Martin LagondaSir Nigel Boardman03 Nov 229134,808
BelluscuraDavid Poutney *28 Oct 2245117,884
FD TechnologiesSeamus Keating (ce)28 Oct 221,29096,802
FrasersDavid Daly (ch)03 Nov 2264520,098
GenuitKevin Boyd (ch)03 Nov 22251100,345
IPChristopher Glasson (cfo)28 Oct 225944,023
Irish Residential Properties ReitHugh Scott-Barrett02 Nov 2297 †38,907
Moneysupermarket.comRobin Freestone (ch)03 Nov 2217939,793
Property FranchiseGareth Samples (ce)03 Nov 2233229,880
Rainbow Rare EarthsGeorge Bennett31 Oct 221043,065
Riverstone EnergyRichard Horlick (ch-d)27 Oct 2262062,000
Seeing MachinesCatherine Hill (ch)31 Oct 22727,840
Shepherd NeameRichard Oldfield (ch)18-21 Oct 2268064,600
WAG Payment SolutionsPaul Manduca (ch)31 Oct 228140,575
WeirStephen Young03 Nov 221,60731,835
Wizz AirYvonne Moynihan *02 Nov 221,65873,449
Sells    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Angus EnergyPaul Forrest27-Oct-2221,683,000
Cornish MetalsOwen Mihalop (coo)28 Oct-2 Nov 221538,000
EnergeanAngelos Mastrantonis31 Oct-1 Nov 221,447340,160
Live CompanyRanjit Murugason26 Oct-4 Nov 22375,200
Lok'nStoreSimon Thomas04 Nov 22925231,200
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** placing / open offer † Converted from € / $

