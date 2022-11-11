/
Genuit chair spends £100k on shares

Kevin Boyd clearly thinks the shares have been oversold
November 11, 2022

It’s been a rough year for shareholders in building products companies. For the most part, they’ve continued to trade profitably, passing the higher input prices they’ve suffered through to customers. However, growth prospects for the sector look grim.

On Monday, the Construction Products Association (CPA) said it expected output to shrink by 3.9 per cent next year, a sharp downward revision from its most recent summer forecast of a 0.4 per cent contraction.

Genuit (GEN), still best known for its Polypipe arm but which supplies everything from ventilation systems to underfloor heating, said in a late October trading update that its full-year profit would be at the lower end of analysts’ expectations, citing tougher recent trading.

Its share price closed the week ending 4 October down 60 per cent over the past 12 months, more than double the subsector average decline of 28.5 per cent, according to FactSet.

Brokers are also unsure about its prospects. Jefferies has cut its earnings per share forecast on Genuit by 35 per cent for 2023, although it argues that even at this lower number the valuation of around 14 times earnings looked “inexpensive” compared with its long-run average.

Chairman Kevin Boyd clearly thinks the shares have been oversold. He picked up more than £100,000-worth on 3 November.

It would be brave to call the bottom of this market just yet, though. The CPA expects housebuilders’ output to shrink by 9 per cent this year, with new starts falling by 10 per cent. And as a prolonged period of low mortgage rates unwinds, existing homeowners forced to refinance at higher rates will have less money to spend on home improvements, it added.

Given that Genuit’s residential systems arm made up almost two-thirds of its half-year revenue of £318mn, a rapid bounceback in its fortunes seems unlikely.

Buys    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
AIB GroupColin Hunt (ce) *01 Nov 22255 †25,542 †
Airtel AfricaJohn Danilovich27 Oct 2211399,698
Allied MindsBruce Failing (ch)20-27 Oct 229 †34,882 †
Aston Martin LagondaSir Nigel Boardman03 Nov 229134,808
BelluscuraDavid Poutney *28 Oct 2245117,884
FD TechnologiesSeamus Keating (ce)28 Oct 221,29096,802
FrasersDavid Daly (ch)03 Nov 2264520,098
GenuitKevin Boyd (ch)03 Nov 22251100,345
IPChristopher Glasson (cfo)28 Oct 225944,023
Irish Residential Properties ReitHugh Scott-Barrett02 Nov 2297 †38,907
Moneysupermarket.comRobin Freestone (ch)03 Nov 2217939,793
Property FranchiseGareth Samples (ce)03 Nov 2233229,880
Rainbow Rare EarthsGeorge Bennett31 Oct 221043,065
Riverstone EnergyRichard Horlick (ch-d)27 Oct 2262062,000
Seeing MachinesCatherine Hill (ch)31 Oct 22727,840
Shepherd NeameRichard Oldfield (ch)18-21 Oct 2268064,600
WAG Payment SolutionsPaul Manduca (ch)31 Oct 228140,575
WeirStephen Young03 Nov 221,60731,835
Wizz AirYvonne Moynihan *02 Nov 221,65873,449
Sells    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Angus EnergyPaul Forrest27-Oct-2221,683,000
Cornish MetalsOwen Mihalop (coo)28 Oct-2 Nov 221538,000
EnergeanAngelos Mastrantonis31 Oct-1 Nov 221,447340,160
Live CompanyRanjit Murugason26 Oct-4 Nov 22375,200
Lok'nStoreSimon Thomas04 Nov 22925231,200
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** placing / open offer † Converted from € / $

