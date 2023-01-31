How investors should navigate a 'polycrisis'

Research suggests that the turmoil of the past few years has led to a desire for control and protection

Could this mentality hamper growth in the decade ahead?

In what felt like a fitting end to 2022, the Collins Dictionary chose ‘permacrisis’ as the word of the year – a term describing “an extended period of instability and insecurity, especially one resulting from a series of catastrophic events”.

And as Rosie Carr noted in her column last week, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has popularised another doomladen buzzword: the ‘polycrisis’. Polycrises arise when concurrent shocks and interconnected risks combine to create a crisis even worse than the sum of its parts. Ominously, the WEF warns that “as volatility in multiple domains grows in parallel, the risk of polycrises accelerates”.