/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

How investors should navigate a 'polycrisis'

Polycrisis thinking could linger even after economic data improves
How investors should navigate a 'polycrisis'
January 31, 2023
  • Research suggests that the turmoil of the past few years has led to a desire for control and protection 
  • Could this mentality hamper growth in the decade ahead?

In what felt like a fitting end to 2022, the Collins Dictionary chose ‘permacrisis’ as the word of the year – a term describing “an extended period of instability and insecurity, especially one resulting from a series of catastrophic events”. 

And as Rosie Carr noted in her column last week, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has popularised another doomladen buzzword: the ‘polycrisis’. Polycrises arise when concurrent shocks and interconnected risks combine to create a crisis even worse than the sum of its parts. Ominously, the WEF warns that “as volatility in multiple domains grows in parallel, the risk of polycrises accelerates”. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data