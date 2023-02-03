Today's Markets: Poor earnings pop rates optimism

Stocks in Europe fell in early trading as the clutch of soft earnings update from the US pricked some of yesterday’s giddy optimism that rates are close to peaking. The FTSE 100, which wasn’t swept up in the interest rate frenzy, is steady but shares in Frankfurt and Paris are about 0.6-0.8 per cent weaker after a huge run up for US tech the day before.

That jolt higher for tech was led by hopes the Fed was near its peak and by a huge rally for Meta shares. All the garbage like ARKK also did well on a day that does not tell me the bottom is already in. It’s a push-me pull-me on earnings and peak rate bets.

Apple posted a decline in quarterly revenues for the first time in almost four years. Alphabet shares also declined more than 4 per cent after it reported only the second quarterly contraction in advertising sales. Amazon shares also declined in the after-hours trading as its cloud business suffered a slowdown. Read more on the updates here.