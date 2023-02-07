Today's Markets: Fossils fuel the FTSE

BP (BP) led the FTSE 100 higher after delivering bumper profits in the final quarter to round out a record year for the company, with shares up almost 4 per cent to a three-year high. While London rose, shares in Frankfurt declined somewhat and Paris was flat in early trading on Tuesday. German industrial production fell 3.1 per cent in December – a big miss and worrying sign of contraction at the end of the year.

Crude oil rose for a second day after Saudi Arabia raised selling prices for Asia for the first time in six months. The earthquake in Turkey and Syria also raises near-term supply concerns after the former halted flows to the Ceyhan terminal – though this morning it has ordered resumption of flows, whilst crude flows from Iraq and Azerbaijan have also been affected.

Yesterday, yields moved higher in the wake of the jobs report as markets priced out rate cuts and bought a little more into the higher-for-longer narrative. We have seen some very abrupt moves, particularly in the front end of the yield curve as markets have reacted rather aggressively to the jobs report. We saw the 10-year yield up 11 basis points at 3.64 per cent and the 2-year yield adding around 18 basis points to 4.48 per cent – something like 40bps since Friday morning. Higher yields undid some of the multiple expansion-driven rally this year, nudging the Nasdaq down 1 per cent and leaving the Dow Jones almost flat for the session.