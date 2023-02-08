There are few reasons to buy new trust shares

Those wishing to tap into new investment trusts will have experienced disappointment in the past year. Not a single trust launched on the London Stock Exchange in 2022, the first year investors have witnessed such an absence since 1978, according to Winterflood. Fundraising has also fallen well short of the elevated levels of 2021, indicating pretty clearly just how cautious both investors and those looking to issue equity have become.

And yet with valuations recovering for the time being, some trusts are now on the hunt for cash. The mooted Conviction Life Sciences vehicle may have recently ditched its plans for an initial public offering (IPO), but the AT85 Global Mid-Market Infrastructure trust was still looking to raise £300mn. What’s more, some existing names have once again turned to the market, with BH Macro (BHMG) and 3i Infrastructure (3IN) both tapping investors up for cash. That’s arguably a good thing – such popular trusts should be able to attract investors to their placings, adding a bit of confidence to a battered part of the market.

This might be a cheap way in. Investec analysts have argued, for example, that 3i Infrastructure is raising equity off an “outdated” net asset value (NAV) calculation struck on 30 September 2022 and “completely ignores the passage of time between [then] and 3 February 2023, the date at which this equity placing was effectively priced”. They have made the case that such issuance would effectively go at a lower price than it should – an opportunity for new investors, but a problem for existing ones.