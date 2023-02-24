US earnings downgrades point to recession, analysts warn

Earnings season in the US has delivered "weak" surprises as S&P 500 companies' profits and margins are only slightly ahead of forecasts.

The helpful pessimism of analysts has meant earnings beats were a regular occurrence. However, median 'surprises' were only 3.3 per cent for profits and 0.8 per cent for sales in the last quarter, leading to UBS’s analysts to forecast big declines and downgrades in the near future.

The bank's global strategy team said it was the weakest earnings reports since 2000 and pointed to a potential 15 per cent drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 stocks, although this figure excluded the stronger financial and energy companies.