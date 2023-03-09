Companies roundup: Aviva's £300mn buyback & Boohoo bonuses

Boohoo’s (BOO) plan to widen the goalposts for management to take home huge bonuses has passed a shareholder vote, with 63 per cent support. Major shareholders include founder Mahmud Kamani and billionaire Ken Griffin, who runs hedge fund Citadel.

Kamani is not part of the bonus scheme but if all five levels of the plan are reached, chief executive John Lyttle can receive £50mn, CFO Shaun McCabe is up for £25mn and co-founder Carol Kane £20mn. Boohoo, one of London’s most-shorted shares, is trading at a fraction of its 2020 peak of over 400p, at 54p. It has already done well this year, however, climbing 45 per cent. AH

Aviva ups payouts by £300mn

The market’s generally positive reception to Aviva’s (AV.) results was partly down to adjusted operating profits, which were 35 per cent higher at £2.21bn. A further £300mn of share buybacks was announced alongside the results.

This takes the company’s total capital returns since 2021 to over £5bn and represents the windfall from Aviva’s various overseas business sell-offs, as well as pressure from activist investor Cevian Capital to bump up payouts. JH

Bellway forced to pay after ‘illegal waste activity’ Bellway (BWY) has been slapped with an “enforcement undertaking” by the government’s environment watchdog after “illegal waste activity”. The housebuilder dumped 2,688 cubic metres of waste soil – containing wood, metal, wire cables, rubber, plastic and vehicle tyres – from one of its developments onto another development, the Environment Agency said. The enforcement undertaking means Bellway will pay £50,000 to Northumberland Wildlife Trust, £30,000 to Wear Rivers Trust and £20,000 to Tyne Rivers Trust as a result of the dumping which occurred at the end of 2017. The news comes just days after the Environment Agency issued a statement saying it wanted to “crack down on dangerous waste cowboys and illegal practices”. ML Read more: FTSE 350 Review: Housebuilders seek stronger foundations

Entain shares down as profits slide

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain’s (ENT) revenues were up 12 per cent to £4.3bn for the year to 31 December, as retail growth offset a 2 per cent fall in online sales. But pre-tax profits fell by almost three-quarters to £103mn as higher costs and foreign exchange losses took their toll. The shares were down 6 per cent. CA

Spirax-Sarco revenues boom but so do costs Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) shares fell 5 per cent after its profits dropped despite a big bump in sales. The thermal energy management and niche pumping specialist said its revenues were up by a fifth to £1.6bn for the year to 31 December, driven by both volume growth and higher prices. But pre-tax profits were down 2 per cent to £308mn due to higher costs, as operating expenses rose by £268mn. CA

Kier’s bottom line improves

Contractor Kier Group (KIE) reported a doubling of pre-tax profit to £25.4mn on 3 per cent revenue growth to £1.53bn. Although its adjusted operating profit only nudged up by 6 per cent to £57.2mn, the company incurred fewer restructuring costs and other one-off charges. Its order book grew by 26 per cent to £10.1bn. MF

Hammerson’s shares price drops after revenue dips Shares in shopping centre landlord Hammerson (HMSO) fell 12 per cent this morning after revenue came in far between consensus forecasts in its results for the last calendar year. It recorded another pretax loss due to a valuation hit from the higher interest rate environment, though its losses were less than the previous year as its valuation drop was smaller this year. Revenue was down due to a drop in rental income after it sold some of its assets, but it stressed that like-for-like rental income on the assets it now holds is up and the overall occupancy of its portfolio is up. ML

Windfall tax ‘all but wipes out’ Harbour profit

Harbour Energy (HBR) has revealed a $2.45bn (£2.1bn) tax bill for 2022, taking its post-tax profit to $8mn on sales of $5.4bn for the year. The company has lobbied heavily for changes to the government’s energy profits levy, which was increased to 75 per cent on profits in November. Harbour boss Linda Cook said the levy was having a significant impact on the business. “For Harbour, the UK's largest oil and gas producer, it has all but wiped out our profit for the year,” she said. “This has driven us to reduce our UK investment and staffing levels.”

The eye-popping tax number does need some scrutiny, however - for the 2022 calendar year, the current tax expense is $706mn, including $326mn from the windfall tax. The lion’s share of the $2.45bn is from $1.5bn in a “one-off non-cash deferred tax charge” which comes from the revaluation of tax losses that came from the Premier Oil takeover, using the new 75 per cent tax rate out to 2028. AH

Record year for PageGroup but 2023 looks tough So far so good for recruitment company PageGroup (PAGE), which grew its operating profit by 14 per cent to £196mn in 2022, on the back of 19 per cent revenue growth. However, margins fell sharply in the second half of the year and management said it will reduce its headcount where the outlook for growth and productivity is weak. JS

Upbeat guidance fuels NWF’s rally

Shares in food and fuel distributor NWF Group (NWF) jumped by 7 per cent in early trading after it said that its headline pre-tax profit for its May year-end would be “significantly ahead” of expectations. The company expects to make a profit of “not less than £17.5mn”, which is comfortably ahead of the current consensus of £12.3mn. The company said its third quarter performance had been better than expected, which included that of the Sweetfuels business it bought in December. MF

Weak demand for IQE’s semiconductor wafers Semiconductor wafer manufacturer IQE (IQE) says it reported revenue in the first half of this year is expected to decline by £30mn. The company has blamed the wider industry which has seen weaker demand and inventory build up in the last six months as demand for electronics has slowed. Broker Peel Hunt moved its full-year revenue forecast for IQE from £180mn to £140mn and adjusted cash profit from £25mn to £6mn. The broker expects growth to bounce back in 2024 as economies recover but admits the decline in guidance is “surprisingly deep”. The US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported that global industry sales decreased in January 2023, down 18.5% year-on-year. Meanwhile, IQE’s share price is down 30 per cent this morning. AS

Inflation cools at fan maker Volution

Shares in Volution (FAN), the maker of air quality and heat pump systems, rose by 7 per cent after the company reported gains in revenue and profit, and said signs of inflation and supply chain strains were easing. The company reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue to £162mn for the six months to January 31 and 6 per cent growth in pre-tax profit to £22.6mn. MF