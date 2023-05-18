Consumer health stocks show their defensive qualities

The era of the giant pharmaceutical conglomerate, which makes everything from throat lozenges to breakthrough cancer treatments, appears to be winding down. In its place is an industry increasingly split between the risky – but rewarding – business of drug development and the steady work of marketing over-the-counter products to consumers. Although the latter category may not come with the glory or growth profile of traditional pharmaceuticals, it is proving its worth as a through-the-cycle investment.

At the start of this month, Johnson & Johnson (US:JNJ) became the latest drugmaker to spin off its consumer health division, now trading independently as Kenvue (US:KVUE). With an initial equity valuation of $41bn (£33bn), the float was Wall Street’s largest in more than a year. Across the Atlantic, GSK (GSK) last week announced it had sold 240mn shares in its former consumer health division, Haleon (HLN), via a placing, upping the free float of its former consumer division.

Following last July’s demerger, the pharma group retained a 13 per cent stake in its spin-off, although the recent sale reduced this figure to 10.4 per cent. Pfizer (US:PFE) also plans to begin shrinking its own 32 per cent stake in Haleon – a legacy of the 2019 merger of its consumer business and GSK’s – within months.