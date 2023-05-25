Half-baked commentary from platforms won't help anyone

Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL.) latest update on asset manager Lindsell Train is a bit of a puzzle. The platform criticises the company’s investment risk framework and questions its ability to “provide strong independent oversight and challenge of the investment team”. And it highlights the fact that Lindsell Train’s funds have long been excluded from its best buy funds list to avoid any potential conflict of interest, since Lindsell Train owns a significant number of shares in Hargreaves Lansdown.

But Hargreaves Lansdown also praises the investment team and its investment process. So what does this all mean and how worried should you be? Are Hargreaves’ analysts genuinely concerned or just being extra cautious?

This note stands out because not all of Hargreaves Lansdown's notes are like this. In March, for example, the platform removed two EdenTree funds from its shortlist, articulating management changes that had reduced its analysts’ level of conviction in the portfolios.