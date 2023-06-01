High inflation matters a lot more than we think

First the good news – the UK’s inflation rate halved between March and April. The bad news is that it’s still running at 17 per cent. From that figure, we can instantly see we’re not talking about a headline inflation rate, such as that favoured by the Bank of England, the so-called CPIH (basically, consumer price index inflation with housing costs included). In April, that dipped for the second month running and is now 7.8 per cent.

Arguably, however, we are discussing a more important measure than CPIH, or than CPI, or RPI, or whatever alphabet soup of inflationary initials you care to choose. Specifically, the rate running at 17 per cent is Bearbull’s measure of core inflation, which quantifies the rising cost of goods and services that people simply cannot avoid and which, therefore, gobbles an especially big chunk of poor people’s spending.

We introduced this measure earlier this year as a contrast to the officially-favoured gauge of core inflation because that has absolutely nothing to do with spending consumers can’t avoid. Rather, it focuses on the bit of inflation that is “durable” while excluding that which is “fleeting”; adjectives supplied by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Jolly convenient that the ONS selects as its favoured measure of ‘core’ inflation one that excludes items whose prices have been galloping lately yet which mostly consumers can’t exclude (specifically, food and energy).