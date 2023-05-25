A rare book that sheds light on value investing

That Leonardo’s Mona Lisa has calculable value is not in doubt. The proof would be that The Louvre is the world’s number-one museum, ranked by the number of visitors, and most of the 7.8mn who rolled up in 2022 paid a fee with the intention of craning their necks for a glimpse of the 30-by-21-inch beauty.

Thus a fairly simple present-value calculation can estimate a number for this exercise in mass idolatry. The chief inputs would be number of paying visitors, estimated proportion of revenue attributable to Lisa gazing, growth in visitor numbers and in entrance fees, number of years projected and the discount factor. Input those, press the ‘present value’ button and out pops the number. Easy.

Doing the same exercise for a book is trickier, though it depends on the book and the occasion. When the 500th anniversary of the publication of the Tyndale Bible comes due in 2026 we can be sure the homes of the three surviving copies of the first printing will monetise their good fortune, in the process providing the raw material for a valuation. That, however, will be the exception and even putting a figure on, say, a first edition of Pride and Prejudice is heavily influenced by the vagaries of the auction market (ball-park figure £80,000, according to Google).