MenuSearch

Join us now

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Markets off, oil falls, SIG, easyJet & more

News & Tips: Markets off, oil falls, SIG, easyJet & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London have started the week with further losses as oil dips below the $20 a barrel level. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'European shares were weaker again as crude oil came under more pressure and virus restrictions seem set to last for a long time. Crude oil dipped below $20 and made a fresh 18-year as the complete collapse in demand due to the coronavirus combined with the OPEC-led supply/price war create the perfect storm for prices.  

As I noted two weeks ago: ‘The combination of a massive supply surge from OPEC and a complete collapse in demand create conditions in the market which are the most bearish imaginable. I think we see WTI under $20 before long as the build-up in crude stocks is just going to be massive. The amount of spare supply on the market in the coming months will be scary and crude prices will fall further.’ The thing to stress is that we simply do not have any idea when demand will recover – it could take months to get back to some semblance of normality.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Today's Market Overview

  1. News & Tips: Shares subside, Next, Rightmove & more

  2. News & Tips: Equities run out of steam, SIG, British Land & more

  3. Market Outlook: Stocks pull back as US jobless claims come into view

Most read today

  1. Coronavirus 

    What is happening to the UK property market?

  2. Company News 

    What the Covid-19 fallout means for the UK's housing market

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Covid-19: a new frontier for vaccine development

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. Taking Stock 

    How long will the bears be with us?

More on Today's Market Overview

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares subside, Next, Rightmove & more

Equities in London slammed back into reverse this morning

News & Tips: Shares subside, Next, Rightmove & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Equities run out of steam, SIG, British Land & more

News & Tips: Equities run out of steam, SIG, British Land & more

Today's Market Overview 

Market Outlook: Stocks pull back as US jobless claims come into view

Market Outlook: Stocks pull back as US jobless claims come into view

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Rally goes on, Rentokil, Persimmon & more

News & Tips: Rally goes on, Rentokil, Persimmon & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: JD Sports, Mulberry, Dunelm & more

News & Tips: JD Sports, Mulberry, Dunelm & more

More from Shares

Company News 

DWF tumbles on Covid-19 update

The group is not weathering the coronavirus pandemic as well as some of its listed peers

DWF tumbles on Covid-19 update

Buy to Let 

New rental losses risk for landlords

New rental losses risk for landlords

Company News 

Should airlines get more government support?

Should airlines get more government support?

Full Year Results 

Applegreen faces difficult road ahead

Applegreen faces difficult road ahead

Company News 

Alpha FX volte-face spooks investors

Alpha FX volte-face spooks investors

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now