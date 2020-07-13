MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Deep value buys

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

In early June, I suggested buying shares in RBG (RBGP:65p), a professional services group that owns law firm, Rosenblatt, a nascent litigation funding arm, and specialist finance boutique Convex Capital (Alpha Report: ‘Back a winning legal team’, 2 June 2020).

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. On the hunt for recovery buys

  2. Bargain shares opportunities

  3. Six small-cap buys

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    Novacyt transforms

  2. Company News 

    Centamin free cash triples on gold price

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities rally ahead of Wall Street’s earnings, G4S, Quiz & more

  4. Taking Stock 

    Is Tesla's share price surge an opportunity to sell?

  5. John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

    The case for commodities

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

On the hunt for recovery buys

Simon Thompson highlights a trio of small-cap companies offering re-rating potential over the coming year

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Bargain shares opportunities

Simon Thompson updates several companies from his market-beating annual Bargain Shares portfolios

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Six small-cap buys

Simon Thompson highlights six companies offering scope for material share price upside

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Four small-cap situations offering outperformance

Simon Thompson’s highlights four special small-cap situations offering scope for significant market outperformance

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

A Ben Graham deep value play

A cash-rich investment company is priced 44 per cent below book value even though it has delivered double-digit NAV compound annual growth since 1990

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities rally ahead of Wall Street’s earnings, G4S, Quiz & more

Blue chips are in demand in early trading

Market Outlook: Equities rally ahead of Wall Street’s earnings, G4S, Quiz & more

The Trader 

Earnings season previews, recovery signs & EU summit: the week ahead

Earnings season previews, recovery signs & EU summit: the week ahead

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Risk reversal, gilt yields strike fresh lows, Restaurant Group, Senior & more

Market Outlook: Risk reversal, gilt yields strike fresh lows, Restaurant Group, Senior & more

Markets and Your Money 

Modern monetary theory or magic money tree?

Modern monetary theory or magic money tree?

The Trader 

SIG now insulated from shorters

Michael Taylor explains why a fundraising in the insulation specialist could mark the end of a long downtrend

Michael Taylor

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now