Better times ahead for bonds?

Bonds look cheaper than they have done in a long time

We assess the outlook for 2023

Bond markets have set all manner of questionable records in 2022. With sky-high inflation and interest rate rises bearing down, yields on benchmark government bonds in the UK and US have hit their highest levels in a decade, equating to big price falls and heavy paper losses. As of early December, the Investment Association’s (IA) UK Index Linked Gilts peer group was sitting on a loss of more than 30 per cent for 2022 – putting it on track to be the worst performer out of nearly 60 IA sectors. Bond investors in general have had a year to forget: at the time of writing the average fund in every single IA bond sector had recorded a loss this year. Just three of almost 90 funds in the Sterling Strategic Bond sector, home to more flexible fixed-income funds that tend to be the most adeptly positioned, were sitting on a positive sterling return for 2022.

To take a positive view, bonds do now look attractive by plenty of measures. Yields, which move inversely to prices, look more compelling both on bonds normally dubbed “safe” and those seen as riskier: yields on 10-year UK and US government bonds, traditionally seen as defensive assets, are around 3 per cent, while racier areas such as high yield and emerging market debt can offer much more. This is good news: higher yields have more scope to fall, creating at least the potential for capital gains. More significantly, in many cases the yields alone arguably offer a compelling opportunity for income investors.