A royalty play with an 8% yield

Duke Royalty (DUKE:34p), an Aim-traded company that makes its money by providing capital to companies in exchange for rights to a small percentage of their future revenues, is seeing increased dealflow from prospective partners, and of higher quality, too.

That’s because offering business owners long-term sustainable capital without dilution to their ownership or the requirement to make larger capital repayments is becoming increasingly attractive in the prevailing macroeconomic conditions and tighter capital markets. Unlike floating rate loans, monthly payments from royalty partners change once a year at the annual adjustment date according to the revenue performance of the business. The adjustment is capped, too.

Moreover, Duke is invested in the success of its royalty partners, operating a business model that combines both private equity and private credit. Importantly, the group is well capitalised, having increased its debt facility from £55mn to £100mn at a reduced interest spread – 5 per cent above the sterling overnight index average (Sonia) – and raised £20mn in a placing and primary bid offer.