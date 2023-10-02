small companies

It's worth waiting for this company’s 62% discount to narrow

The aircraft leasing company's fleet is now fully utilised and the directors are targeting organic growth
It's worth waiting for this company’s 62% discount to narrow
October 2, 2023
  • Operating profit down from $90.1mn to $70.6mn
  • Pre-tax profit of $13mn on revenue of $99.3mn
  • Net borrowings reduced from $793mn to $731mn
  • NAV up 4 per cent to 341¢ (280p)

The decline in aircraft leasing company Avation’s (AVAP:107p) operating profit in its 2022-23 financial year can be explained almost entirely by the movement in the unrealised gains on aircraft purchase rights.

In the previous financial year, Avation booked a $38.3mn gain whereas this time around the gain was $20.5mn. In aggregate, the group’s purchase rights on 28 commercial aircraft with manufacturer ATR have a balance sheet valuation of $85.8mn, accounting for 35 per cent of Avation’s net asset value (NAV) of $241.6mn (280p a share).

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data