This uranium company will keep on glowing

A fractured globalised economy still has a few tricks up its sleeve. On 30 September, uranium-holding vehicle Yellow Cake (YCA) took delivery of 1.35mn pounds (lbs) of the energy fuel at a warehouse in Canada.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Good case for rising prices

Unique vehicle for uranium exposure

Growing nuclear demand

Low storage costs Bear points Uncertain value crystallisation

Mined supply rising

That might not sound special, given Canada is the second largest miner of uranium globally. But this uranium came from Kazakhstan, the world’s biggest miner and exporter of U3O8 (the stable compound form that is most widely traded). As well as conjuring images of heavily guarded convoys and fortress-like storage facilities, the numbers behind the deal itself were also impressive.