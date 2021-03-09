Today's Markets: Indices diverge as investors look to bonds, Domino's launches buy back

European stock markets and the Dow Jones rallied though tech weighed on the S&P 500 as the sell-off in growth and momentum continued. The DAX in Frankfurt rallied over 3 per cent to mark a new record high, whilst the Dow Jones climbed 300pts to a record high 31,800. The Nasdaq composite declined 2.4 per cent and the NDX 100 was off almost 3 per cent. Tesla declined another 6 per cent almost to $563, whilst Apple fell over 4 per cent to $116. A record high for the Dow just as the Nasdaq enters correction territory: We’ve not seen such a divergence between the industrials and growth in a long time. The S&P 500 is caught somewhere in the middle, though the weighting of the tech names (the 5 FAANGs were worth about a quarter of the market until recently).

Is it a buying opportunity? ARK’s Cathie Wood played down the problems at her flagship ETF, saying she is even more confident in her highest-conviction trades such as Tesla and that the selloff is simply a buying opportunity. At these moments she looks to “concentrate” portfolios to the “highest conviction names”, so this means selling more liquid stocks (e.g. Apple) which are participating in innovation but are not ‘pure play’ innovators. The fact that the bull market is broadening out is a good thing, she says, and this is certainly true. But it doesn’t mean Tesla should be worth what it was valued at. She also suggested that the 60:40 stocks to bonds portfolio could one day be 60:20:20 stocks:bonds:cryptos ...