Solid trading at ‘Simply Food’ outlets

Covid bounce-back to continue in the near term

Shares in Marks & Spencer (MKS) saw a double-digit increase in response to a surprise profit upgrade, which was underpinned by a strong food offering and a post-pandemic shopping boom. However, a struggling clothing and homeware division, combined with the ‘enduring weakness’ of city centre and high street stores, are still hampering the company’s long-term prospects.