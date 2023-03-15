Companies roundup: GPT-4 release and Trainline revenue boom

In a matter of weeks, the weight loss drug Wegovy has skyrocketed into the public consciousness – and with good reason. The once-weekly injection, which suppresses appetite, is thought to be the most effective anti-obesity treatment ever brought to market. Shares in its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk (US:NVO), have soared by more than 33 per cent in the past six months as the buzz around the drug grew.

Click here to read the full story

Bloomsbury upgrades forecasts again

Shares in Bloomsbury (BMY) jumped by 9 per cent this morning after the publisher upgraded its full-year forecasts. Revenue for the year ended 28 February 2023 is now expected to exceed £260mn, compared with consensus expectations of £242.6mn. Meanwhile, adjusted profit before tax is expected to reach £30mn, compared with consensus forecasts of £26.9mn.

The group said fantasy novels and digital academic resources had driven its strong performance, and cookery books also sold well. “Reading remains hugely popular throughout the world with books regarded by many readers as an affordable pastime,” chief executive Nigel Newton concluded. JS

Read more about Bloomsbury’s compelling narrative here

OpenAI releases GPT-4 OpenAI has released GPT-4, its latest artificial intelligence model. Its previous model, GPT 3.5, underpinned ChatGPT but the company claims its new model is superior and reaches “human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks”. For example, GPT-4 performed in the top 10 per cent in the bar exam, whereas GPT-3.5 was in the bottom 10 per cent. The exams on which GPT-4 showed the largest improvements were law, science, economics and statistics. It will only be accessible through the $20 subscription services of ChatGPT. OpenAI’s continued progress is good news for Microsoft (US:MSFT). Its new Bing chat bot runs off the program and will improve alongside GPT-4. It will also put further pressure on Alphabet (US:GOOGL) but it has just released generative AI across its workspace - Gmail, sheets and docs. AI competition is heating up. AS Read more: Microsoft targets Google with latest AI move

Just one London-listed developer has not signed Gove’s contract

Housebuilder Inland Homes (INL) has the dubious honour of being the only London-listed developer who has failed to sign the government’s legally binding contract on post-Grenfell fire safety by the deadline yesterday. Inland has been approached for comment.

All of the other listed housebuilders and housing developers have signed the contract, which makes the promise from last year’s building safety pledge to fix unsafe buildings above a certain height a legal requirement. Many signalled in their most recent results an intention to sign ahead of the deadline, hoping it would draw a line under their responsibility for fixing the issue going forwards. ML

Read more: Housebuilders and landlords face competition probe

Offer lobbed at Reabold’s inbox It’s not often companies will say exactly how a buyout offer arrives. Perhaps by fax, perhaps by sweaty bike courier? It’s usually unclear. But oil and gas developer Reabold Resources (RBD) said on Tuesday a potential buyer had just emailed with a bid price. “This highly preliminary approach was made yesterday at 4.46 p.m. (London time) via a succinct email, with no details included, save for it referring to a possible offer price at a 10% premium to yesterday's closing price, implying a value of 0.2035p per ordinary share,” Reabold said. The company “believes” the potential buyer is an offshoot of Portillion Capital, linked to Kamran Sattar who led a push to sack the board in November, which failed. Reabold’s share price was up 10 per cent on the news, to 20p. AH

Trainline rides on after international revenue boom

Despite industrial action which blighted the UK travel network, revenues at ticket seller Trainline (TRN) rose by 74 per cent to £327mn for the year to 28 February. The company’s international consumer business, where revenues more than tripled, drove the top-line performance.

Chief executive Jody Ford pointed to “the arrival of carrier competition on key European routes, particularly in Spain” as a key tailwind. Trainline said it expects full-year cash profits to be in line with market expectations and company guidance. The shares fell by 1 per cent. CA

Boeing lands big Saudi order Boeing (US:BA) secured a combined order for up to 121 of its long-haul 787 Dreamliners, which it said was its fifth-biggest commercial order by value in its history. The US-based plane maker is providing 78 787s – half to national flag carrier Saudia and the other half to a new airline, Riyadh Air. Riyadh Air, which is owned by the state’s Public Investment Fund, also has an option to buy a further 33 planes, while Saudia has an option for an extra 10. Analysts at Jefferies said the firm orders comprise 12 per cent of Boeing’s increased widebody backlog of 652 planes. MF

Severfield shops in Europe

Structural steel company Severfield (SFR) has bought Dutch competitor Voortman Steel Construction Holding (VSCH) for €24mn (£21mn).

The company said the deal would help to accelerate its European growth plans. VSCH has earned a “normalised” cash profit of between €4.5mn-€5.5mn over the last four years when accounting for sharp rises in steel prices that it was unable to fully pass on to competitors. Broker Jefferies said it expects “mid-single-digit” upgrades to its pre-tax profit and earnings per share forecasts as a result of the deal, which is “very much in line” with management’s previously-stated goal of expanding its European presence. MF