EV price war could spread to older cars

Strong order books currently support production outlook

Selling prices rose significantly in 2022

The car price war seen in the electric vehicle (EV) market is heading for petrol and diesel vehicles, raising the threat that retailers will have to slash prices and swallow the hit to margins.

Analysts at investment bank UBS expect global car production in 2023 to outstrip sales by 6 per cent, or by 5mn vehicles, as supply chain bottlenecks ease. This could see price cuts spread into the combustion engine segment of the auto sector in the second half of 2023.