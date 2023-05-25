Companies roundup: Royal Mail chaos and bumper Nvidia results

Nvidia (US:NVDA) said it expects to generate $11bn (£8.9bn) of revenue in the next quarter – up 64 per cent year-on-year and 24 per cent ahead of analyst expectations. The company, which designs the graphics processing units (GPUs) essential for training AI large language models, saw its share price rocket 25 per cent in after-hours trading, taking Nvidia’s market cap $185bn higher to $940bn. That change alone is worth 1.5 times the market cap of rival chipmaker Intel (US:INTC).

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis said we were “witnessing the fourth tectonic shift in computing”. It’s not just revenue that is set to take off, with cloud computing companies scrambling over each other to get their hands on GPUs, Nvidia has been able to raise prices. It now expects the gross margin to rise four percentage points to 70 per cent.

Valuations are approaching ridiculous levels. Jefferies placed Nvidia trading on a forward price to sales ratio of 18 times, but it all depends on how much you buy into the AI story. AS

Read more: Chip wars: Which semiconductor stocks will come out on top?

Read more: Nvidia is now worth its high price

Dispute reignites at Royal Mail

A ballot of Royal Mail staff has been suspended by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), after complaints of a “toxic” work environment.

Posties have been voting on a pay and conditions deal that emerged after months of strike action, in a ballot that was due to close on 7 June. However, the CWU said it has “become clear [that] the environment we are attempting to deliver this agreement in remains toxic” and that management had “failed to take any responsibility whatsoever for the disastrous position the company finds itself in”.

It demanded immediate measures to restore the quality of service and a “mass Zoom meeting” for union representatives and managers.

Shares in Royal Mail’s parent company, International Distributions Services (IDS), have fallen by 6 per cent over the past five days. JS

Read more: Will Royal Mail ever make a profit?

Weaker housing market spells bedlam for Headlam Flooring distributor Headlam (HEAD) said that a fall in demand in the residential market and a moderation in price increases of the products it sells meant that gross margins in the first four months of this year were weaker than last year. Commercial demand has held up and market share gains meant that revenue continued to grow by 3.4 per cent year-on-year. The company also said it is “deploying several mitigating actions”, including cost control and reviewing prices ahead of what it expects to be a busier second half. However, profits for the year will depend on “consumer sentiment in the residential market”. House broker Peel Hunt cut its pre-tax profit forecast for the year by 9 per cent, forecasting a 23 per cent decline in earnings per share this year to 27.1p. Headlam’s shares fell 10 per cent in early trading. MF

Pets at Home keeps delivering

Pets at Home (PETS) is celebrating a “record” 12 months of trading, and momentum has continued into the new year. The pet care company increased underlying profit before tax by 4.8 per cent to £136.4mn in the year ended 30 March, just ahead of consensus guidance. Growth was fuelled by the group’s veterinary division, as opposed to its retail offer. JS

Read the full story: Pets at Home defies the retail gloom

Inflation erodes earnings at United Utilities Water group United Utilities (UU.) has cited the higher cost of electricity and chemicals as a driving factor behind its falling revenue and operating profit for 12 months to 31 March. Turnover fell 2 per cent to £1.8bn last year, in line with the company’s previous guidance, while underlying earnings per share (EPS) dropped to -1.3p from 53.8p. Management said that higher inflation also “significantly increased” the non-cash interest expense on the group’s index-linked debt – leading to the plunge in its EPS. At the close of the last financial year, United Utilities had £4.5bn of index-linked debt exposure, meaning it experiences a £45mn swing in its interest charge for every 1 per cent change in inflation. Shares were down 0.50 per cent by mid-morning. JJ Read more: The dividend is on the line at this risk-laden utility

Leaner year for Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey (JMAT) beat expectations for its full year numbers but saw a slide in adjusted sales and profits, as lower platinum group metal (PGM) prices and higher costs took their toll in the 12 months to 31 March. The company makes car exhaust systems, and is a specialist at PGM recycling and refining, and also has a growing hydrogen division. It will pay a final dividend of 55p a share, meaning the total payout of 77p is the same as last year.

The clean air division, which sells catalytic converters, reported a 28 per cent dip in operating profit, to £230mn, in the year. This came from “cost inflation, product mix, lower volumes”, Johnson Matthey said, adding that the second half of the financial year was in line with 2022 as the car industry boosted volumes and it was able to pass on costs. AH

Workspace and Picton swing to losses, but net rent up Real estate investment trusts (Reits) Workspace (WKP) and Picton (PCTN) both swung to pre-tax losses due to valuation hits caused by higher interest rates, but net rental income increased. Flexible office developer Workspace recorded a 34 per cent leap in net rent as tenants uncertain about their office requirements post-Covid were attracted by its short-term, low commitment leases. Meanwhile, generalist Reit Picton posted a marginal increase in net rent which it pinned on “40 per cent more asset management activity than last year”. ML

Cohort gains from global upheaval

Defence company Cohort (CHRT) said full-year earnings would be “slightly ahead” of expectations on the back of more robust demand.

Cohort finished the year to 30 April with an order book of £325mn, which is £34mn higher than at the start of the year and covers around 84 per cent of forecast revenue for its current financial year. It has also won £26mn of orders since its year end.

The company said the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and tensions in the South China Sea had “provided drivers for increased investment in defence, both in NATO and further afield”. Cohort’s shares were up 3 per cent in early trading. MF