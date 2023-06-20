The best funds for tech stocks (outside of the US)

The UK and Europe have few tech giants, but you can look further down the cap scale

Consider Asia or global tech funds with a broader remit

Be mindful of concentration risk

It’s hard to stay clear of the US when thinking about tech investing. Almost all the sector’s giants are listed there, and the MSCI World Information Technology index has roughly 88 per cent exposure to the country.

The US tech sector boasts some impressive companies that have delivered spectacular returns in the past, but their size and popularity also mean they are prone to becoming expensive. It’s hard to know whether to trust the Nasdaq’s recent rally, for example.