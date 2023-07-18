Companies roundup: Ocado losses & Boohoo dispute

Despite growing its revenues by 8.6 per cent to £1.37bn through higher retail prices and a jump in technology sales, Ocado (OCDO) fell to a deeper loss as higher costs, including a £70mn increase in exceptional items, hurt its bottom line. The 5 per cent rise in revenues in the key retail division - the joint venture with Marks and Spencer (MKS) - was driven by an 8.4 per cent increase in selling prices and a 10.6 per cent uplift in active customer numbers, though cost of living pressures were apparent in the 6.3 per cent contraction in basket size. Management kept full-year guidance steady, which helped the shares up by 12 per cent in early trading to 656p, though they are more than £20-a piece below the highs seen during the pandemic. CA

Boohoo and Revolution Beauty resolve board dispute

Cosmetics group Revolution Beauty (REVB) has reached an agreement in its ongoing spat with shareholder Boohoo (BOO) that will see chief executive Bob Holt and chair Derek Zissman walk away from their roles. In return, Boohoo has agreed to withdraw its request to hold a general meeting, at which it planned to install its own candidates on Revolution’s board.

Shares in the cosmetics brand were up 7 per cent by mid-morning, while Boohoo’s were essentially flat. JJ

Just Group’s annuities back in vogue Just Group (JUST) has revealed that rising volumes in the annuities market resulted in a 116 per cent increase in retirement income sales to £1.9bn at the half-year mark. Management said it was the busiest six-month period since the introduction of pensions freedoms reforms in 2014. The defined benefit pension market has been buoyed by the trajectory of government bond yields and this momentum is likely to continue given prevailing monetary policy. Put simply, higher interest rates have increased the guaranteed returns from annuities. David Richardson, chief executive, believes the group is “exceptionally well positioned to continue benefiting from the unstoppable trends and positive developments in both [its] markets”, although the term “unstoppable” is probably verging on the hyperbolic. MR Read more: The best ways to use an annuity

Eli Lilly drug hailed as Alzheimer’s breakthrough

The drug donanemab, produced by Eli Lilly (US:LLY), can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease by 35 per cent in its early stages, according to the results of a new clinical trial. Lilly unveiled the outcomes of the phase 3 trial at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam yesterday. It has also submitted the drug to major regulators for approval and expects decisions before the end of the year.

Biogen (US:BIIB) already has a similar drug, lecanemab, on the market under the name Leqembi. Both drugs target deposits of a protein called beta-amyloid that builds up in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Lilly’s share price moved less than a single percentage point in response to the news – suggesting markets have already priced in donanemab’s success. The group’s shares are up almost 23 per cent in the year to date. JJ

Kingspan sees the good in German wood Kingspan (KGP) will take a majority stake in German cladding and insulation company Steico (DE:ST5) for just over €250mn (£215mn). The company is paying Steico’s founder Udo Schramek €35 per share for an initial 51 per cent stake, although he could earn the same amount again in deferred consideration based on future targets. It has also agreed the right to buy Schramek’s remaining 10 per cent stake “for a capped amount based on a multiple of future earnings”. Steico makes natural insulation and wood-based cladding products from four large production sites. Last year, it made a cash profit of €90mn on revenue of €445mn. MF

Return of live events sparks record revenues for Midwich

Audio-visual equipment distributor Midwich (MIDW) reported strong trading in the first half of 2023, with revenue exceeding £610mn, up 7.5 per cent year-on-year. The company underperformed during lockdown but the return of live events is fuelling higher-margin sales, and partially offsetting “slower corporate and education markets”.

The group’s gross margin has risen to 16.3 per cent, significantly higher than 2022 levels, due to the more profitable live events market. EMEA markets performed well, with revenues up 14 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the UK & Ireland region managed to increase operating profits despite slightly lower revenue.

The company completed significant acquisitions in Canada and the US in the period, bolstering its presence and customer base in the audio and visual markets. With a healthy order book, the board expects full-year trading to remain in line with market expectations. AA

Synthomer points to ‘self-help’ measures Chemicals group Synthomer (SYNT) said it expected to make “sequential progress” in the second half of the year, due mainly to operational improvements. Although the company reiterated its view that it doesn’t expect a significant recovery in its end markets this year, it said it had identified £20mn of ‘self-help’ measures it expects to achieve. The company’s shares have been weighed down by an increase in debt following its $1bn (£814mn) purchase of Eastman Chemical’s (US:EMN) resin business last year, and net debt at the end of June stood at £795mn – a reduction from more than £1bn six months earlier following the £200mn sale of its laminates, films and coated fabrics business in February. However, given that first half cash profit is only expected to be around £72mn-£74mn, a decent second half performance will be required to ensure the company continues to meet its leverage covenant of net debt not exceeding 5.5-times cash profit. MF Read more: Chemical stocks in profit warning panic

Zotefoams’ Rezorce to be trialled in stores

Shares in Zotefoams (ZTF) jumped after the company said it had signed a deal with a major packaging company to trial its ReZorce product at a major European retailer.

Rezorce is a single-material product developed as a drink carton that contains fewer polymers and is easier to recycle than traditional composite containers, the company said. The joint venture also contains non-binding provisions for further co-operation and work is expected to begin next year. Zotefoam’s shares rose by 8 per cent. MF