What economists mean when they talk about 'financial conditions'

Financial conditions are hard to measure

…and even harder to make sense of

“Financial conditions”: a term that sounds both technical and concrete when bandied around in monetary policy statements and analysts’ reports. The reality is quite different.

At its most simple, ‘financial conditions’ describe how easy it is for people and businesses to access finance. It will come as no surprise to hear that financial conditions typically tighten as interest rates increase. This means that, in theory, financial conditions can serve as an early indicator of how higher rates are feeding through to the economy.