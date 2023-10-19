The Aim 100 2023: 60 to 51

60. Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands (FRAN) has doubled in size after it acquired hydraulic hose replacement company Pirtek for £200mn in April. Funding the deal caused the shares to crash by a quarter, after the company raised £92mn at a significant discount. Trading at Pirtek has been solid, though, and management forecasts at least £29mn in full-year adjusted cash profits.

Overseen by former Domino's boss Stephen Hemsley, the company’s franchise businesses provide services from plumbing to solutions for handling fats, oil, and grease. It has brands in the UK, Europe, and North America. Commercial kitchen services business Filta is making inroads in the US market, where there is a significant growth opportunity.