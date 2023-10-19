The Aim 100 2023: 70 to 61

70. Alliance Pharma

Shares in healthcare group Alliance Pharma (APH) are currently languishing at eight-year lows – which should leave investors asking whether it’s a logical time to buy. The answer is not clear-cut given the multitude of headwinds facing the company and its management.

Some of these factors, such as destocking by distributors in China, are likely to be temporary setbacks. But an ongoing dispute with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) could continue to gnaw away at the share price for some time.