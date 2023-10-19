Join our community of smart investors
The Aim 100 2023: 80 to 71

October 19, 2023

80. Warpaint London 

Warpaint London (W7L) exited its June half-year with net cash of £1.7mn, record revenues, and growing volumes across its various geographic locales. The UK-based cosmetics supplier – which owns make-up brands W7 and Technic – has been able to offset macroeconomic challenges through its targeted expansion in prime retail outlets such as Tesco and Boots.

The improved interim showing reflects further rationalisation of its product range, a process that has also bolstered margins in the face of decades-high inflationary pressures. The inflationary dynamic might even be working in Warpaint’s favour as management has clearly placed emphasis on determining the most viable price points for the group’s value orientated brands.

