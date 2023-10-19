The Aim 100 2023: 90 to 81

90. Gateley

Like many of its legal peers, Gateley (GTLY) has been struggling to entice investors since interest rates rose and recession fears mounted. The group trades on a forward price/earnings ratio of under 10, compared with a five-year average of 12.2, as worries about the resilience of listed law firms start to increase.

We may be underestimating this mid-market player, however. For starters, most of Gateley’s solicitors have remained busy this year, despite the company’s exposure to transactional work, and fees are up on an organic basis. Nor is Gateley entirely reliant on legal services. About a quarter of its turnover now comes from consulting, and this division is growing quickly: organic sales increased by 18.4 per cent in the year to 30 April 2023, and there appears to be an abundance of cross-selling opportunities.