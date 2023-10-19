The Aim 100 2023: 100 to 91

100. Bioventix

Bioventix (BVXP) will soon report figures for FY2023. The company, a manufacturer of antibodies used in diagnostic applications, has indicated that changes to tax treatments in relation to research and development and the headline corporate tax rate could impact future earnings and cash flows. But it has a record of consistently growing both sales and reported earnings, with the latter measure up by an average of 7.5 per cent a year since FY2018.

It has also maintained a solid balance sheet unencumbered by debt – something of an outlier where London’s junior market is concerned. There is always a 'blue-sky' element when it comes to biotechnology stocks, but it’s the kind of innovative stock that Aim regulators are keen to get on board.