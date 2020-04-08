MenuSearch

Aerospace on the descent as defence stays on course

By Nilushi Karunaratne

With Covid-19 wreaking havoc on international travel, the woes of the airlines are having knock-on effects for aerospace companies. It’s especially bad news for engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.) which derives just over 50 per cent of its revenue from civil aerospace. The group is paid by airlines according to how many hours its engines fly and also sells spare parts and accessories as part of its higher margin aftermarket services. It’s not ideal, then, that half the world’s aircraft fleet has now been parked, the highest level in history. Widebody aircraft flying hours plunged by 50 per cent year-on-year in March and Rolls expects further deterioration in April and beyond.

