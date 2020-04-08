Subscription-based models make for sturdy businesses

Software business models are relatively resilient, given the high-margin nature of their product as well as their typically strong proportion of recurring subscription-based revenues. Indeed, the mass shift to remote working has meant that many IT products have proved integral to the smooth operation of other businesses. Some in the industry have even noted an uptick in interest in the midst of the outbreak – take Computacenter (CCC), which has seen a surge in demand for laptops as companies ensure that their employees are equipped for working from home at scale.

