Coronavirus and the dividend dilemma

Fittingly, the Hong Kong and Singapore Banking Company, a champion of globalism, has become emblematic for capitalism’s identity crisis. Reports that senior figures at HSBC (HSBA) are once again debating a switch in domicile to Hong Kong come on the back of the UK regulator brow-beating banks against paying dividends.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe