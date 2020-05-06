The Aim 100 2020: 70 to 61

70. Victoria

Victoria (VCP) is a flooring company with operations in the UK, continental Europe and Australia. At the end of March, the bulk of these activities had been closed by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the exception of the Netherlands and Australia. The absence of UK deliveries until the end of June is expected to lower sales by around £68m, according to house broker Peel Hunt, leading to a full-year decline of 24 per cent.