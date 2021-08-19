Bridgepoint shares are too hot

This magazine has dedicated a lot of column inches to private equity in recent months. As well as chronicling the sector’s myriad takeovers and well-timed exits, we’ve explained how ordinary investors can start to think like a buyout fund, and highlighted ways to get indirect exposure to private equity’s rising profits and asset piles through individual stocks and funds.

Tip style Income Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Strong industry drivers High payout commitment Bear points Heady market reception Rich valuation verus peers Interest rate threat Capital gains question mark

But for those UK stock-pickers hungry for a stake in the future cash flows of this apparently unstoppable asset class, the brightest opportunity landed on 21 July. This was the day when mid-market outfit Bridgepoint Group (BPT) Bridgepoint Advisers listed itself on the London Stock Exchange. In typical private equity fund style, it picked its moment wisely.