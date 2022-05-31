Gym Group: running into trouble?

A lot has happened since my last article. Well done to those who took the trade I highlighted in Deliveroo (ROO). Once it broke that support, it cratered down to 80p. As well as looking at charts for ideas, it always pays to keep an eye out for scuttlebutt.

In one instance, the chair of Made.com (MADE) said at an industry event that “shoppers have ‘held back’ their spending recently due to concerns over inflation and the conflict in Ukraine”. She told everyone that a profit warning was coming without actually telling everyone explicitly a profit warning was coming. I shorted the stock, and unsurprisingly, or perhaps surprisingly given the stock gapped down heavily on the news, there was a profit warning announced.

Maybe you work for a company and you’ve noticed a slowdown in new business enquiries or sales. Maybe you’ve seen plenty of restaurants see a downturn in custom. This information we get from our everyday lives can be used as leads for potential trades.