How much you will need to pay for care

The planned cap on care costs doesn’t cover many of the expenses you will incur

Pensions will be included in any calculation councils use to determine what you receive

Care home costs have increased 10 per cent over the past year, from an average of £1,069.12 to £1,176.20 per week, or £61,162.40 per year, according to recent Office for National Statistics data. And the cost of care is likely to continue rising for reasons including difficulties in recruiting staff and the recent increase in the living wage.

Although the government plans to introduce a total lifetime cap on the cost of care in England of £86,000 in 2025, you may have to pay far more. This cap will cover care costs such as assistance with washing, dressing or managing health problems, but not daily living costs such as accommodation, food, entertainment and utility bills.