Time to sell this company caught in a real estate storm

China’s real estate crisis is a bit like a black hole. While government censorship and the opacity and unreliability of economic statistics make it difficult to see what lies at its centre, the way it has bent and mis-shapen the world is clear enough. What is now categorical is that a debt-fuelled property bubble has burst, leaving two of China’s largest real estate companies, Evergrande and Country Garden, on the brink of bankruptcy as rows of unfinished sky-high apartment blocks sit empty.